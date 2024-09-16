Türkiye has filed charges against 20 people accused of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, seeking prison sentences ranging from about 19 to 45 years each.

Istanbul prosecutors allege that the defendants, 16 of whom are under arrest, engaged in espionage on behalf of Mossad against foreign nationals living in Türkiye.

According to the indictment, Mossad recruited the defendants through help wanted ads on social media and messaging apps.

Prosecutors claim the defendants gathered and shared confidential information, including addresses and images of Palestinian citizens and Hamas-affiliated individuals, with Israeli intelligence officers. The indictment suggests that this information could potentially be used for future operations, including executions or kidnappings.

The charges say the accused received payment for their services through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, and international money transfers, methods reportedly used by terrorist groups.

"Political or military espionage"

One defendant, Amal Sallami Ep Siala, said she was initially contacted by someone claiming to be from Germany who offered her money for her work.

She said she did test videos and later got tasks from another individual, including filming Istanbul’s Suleymaniye Mosque and taking photos of an apartment complex in the city.

She also said she prepared and sent a report on which cellphone companies provide better service.

Claiming that she didn’t even know what Mossad was, Siala said she carried out the tasks she was assigned to earn money, not for espionage purposes.

Hazem Mounir Amin Elgayyar, another defendant, reportedly worked at a health directorate in Istanbul and allegedly shared information told Israeli intelligence about Palestinians wounded in Israel’s months-long war on Gaza who were brought to Türkiye for medical treatment.

The indictment characterises the alleged offenses as "political or military espionage." The trial is set to begin in November.

This January Turkish intelligence agents carried out an operation against Mossad in eight cities around the country.