AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt says 'hardest hit' by Red Sea disruption
Egypt says it is the "hardest hit" nation due to the ongoing disruption of ship movement in the Red Sea as a result of Houthi attacks.
Egypt says 'hardest hit' by Red Sea disruption
Transport, through the Suez Canal, generated $7.2 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2023/24, down from $9.4 billion a year earlier. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 16, 2024

Egypt is the hardest hit by the ongoing escalation in the Red Sea, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Abdelatty said Egypt incurs monthly losses due to reduced Suez Canal revenue as a result of the current tensions in the Red Sea.

"We are all harmed by this unjustified escalation and tension that affect the freedom of international navigation in the Red Sea," he said.

"Egypt is naturally the country hardest hit by this dangerous escalation. We are harmed every month by the severe decline in Suez Canal revenue as a result of this escalation."

Israeli attacks on Gaza

The top Egyptian diplomat said halting Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip is the key to ending the current tension in the Red Sea.

The Suez Canal is a main source of foreign currency for Egypt.

The international waterway generated $7.2 billion in revenue in the fiscal year 2023/24, down from $9.4 billion a year earlier.

Tension has escalated in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in solidarity with Gaza, where more than 41,200 people have been killed, mostly women and children, in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 7 last year following a Hamas attack.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us