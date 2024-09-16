AFRICA
Sudan's Burhan in S. Sudan to discuss 'regional stability'
Sudan's transitional president Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has arrived in the neighbouring South Sudan to hold talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit.
More than 745,000 people have crossed into South Sudan from Sudan due to the ongoing war. / Photo: TRT Arabi
September 16, 2024

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairperson Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Monday arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba for bilateral discussions with South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

South Sudan's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramadan Abdalla Mohammed Goc said that the discussions are expected to focus on enhancing regional peace and stability through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

"The two leaders are set to address pressing issues impacting both countries," Goc told reporters upon the arrival of Al-Burhan at Juba International Airport.

Fighting broke out in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on April 15, 2023, between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and has since spread to other parts of the country.

Displaced by war

The South Sudanese border town of Renk is the entry point for hundreds of people a day fleeing war in Sudan.

More than 745,000 people have crossed the frontier since fighting erupted in the capital Khartoum, and over half a million of these are returning South Sudanese who fled for safety years ago when Sudan was safe and the South at war.​​​​​​​

