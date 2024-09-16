At least 36 people died in a bus collision in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, local media reported on Monday.

The bus was transporting Muslim worshippers to the Eid-el-Maulud celebration, a Muslim festival marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The incident occurred in the Lere area when the bus collided with an oncoming truck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but a majority of the passengers were pronounced dead at the site.

Investigation

A few victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, but their conditions remain unknown.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

