British heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will clash in a highly anticipated world title bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

This marks Joshua's return to the iconic venue since 2018 and Dubois' first-ever fight at Wembley.

Joshua is a seasoned boxer with 12 world championship fights under his belt; with pundit scoring, he holds a significant experience advantage.

Observers, however, note Dubois, the current IBF heavyweight champion, has also demonstrated impressive power and resilience.

Coincidentally, both fighters were defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning unified heavyweight champion.

Dubois bounced back from his loss to Usyk with victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

Joshua has also been on a winning streak, defeating Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

The Joshua-Dubois matchup promises to be an exciting and explosive contest between two of Britain's top heavyweight talents.

