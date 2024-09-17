TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Boycott: Turkish MP generates AI song in support of Palestinians
“How do we act? Stroke by stroke. How do we fight? Goal by goal.” The song encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their fight for justice, and take it forward step by step.
Boycott: Turkish MP generates AI song in support of Palestinians
The song is accompanied by AI-generated visuals depicting the war on Gaza, as well as a variety of actual footage from the besieged enclave and solidarity protests. / Others
September 17, 2024

In a unique show of solidarity with Palestine, Turkish MP Yucel Arzen Haciogullari has released an AI-generated song titled "Boycott," urging listeners to take action against Israel’s relentless war on Palestine's Gaza.

The song, shared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, paints a poignant picture of the suffering of innocent people in the besieged enclave with lines like "a baby dies, no sign, unjustly gone."

Erdogan, sharing the song on X, wrote: "We stand with Gaza and our Palestinian brothers with our voices, words, prayers, humanitarian aid, and all the means at our disposal." He added that Türkiye "will always continue to support their noble and honourable resistance."

The song encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their fight for justice: “How do we act? Stroke by stroke. How do we fight? Goal by goal.”

The song also alludes to the propaganda and disinformation produced by Israel, backed by its Western allies, to maintain and justify the war which has claimed over 41,226 Palestinian lives since it began on October 7, 2023.

"Boycott makes us hold our land," it says, referring to the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israeli forces and the potential risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region.

Türkiye's support for Palestine

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish Director of Communications, also reiterated Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestine by sharing the song on his social media.

"Our struggle will continue until Palestine achieves full freedom," Altun stressed in a message alongside the video.

"Türkiye will continue to work to defend the rights of our Palestinian brothers and support them in every field. We will resolutely take every step needed to end Israel's lawless behaviour," he wrote.

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik, in a social media post, dedicated the song to justice, humanity, honour, dignity, and the rights of babies and women — and most importantly, to Gaza.

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and beyond, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the years-long economic blockade.

Following the start of Israel’s offensive last October, Türkiye escalated its opposition, using various international platforms to call for international solidarity and intervention against Tel Aviv's atrocities.

Ankara also joined a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians. It also suspended bilateral trade with Israel.

Since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began, boycotts of Israeli products have expanded around the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us