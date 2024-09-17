In a unique show of solidarity with Palestine, Turkish MP Yucel Arzen Haciogullari has released an AI-generated song titled "Boycott," urging listeners to take action against Israel’s relentless war on Palestine's Gaza.

The song, shared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, paints a poignant picture of the suffering of innocent people in the besieged enclave with lines like "a baby dies, no sign, unjustly gone."

Erdogan, sharing the song on X, wrote: "We stand with Gaza and our Palestinian brothers with our voices, words, prayers, humanitarian aid, and all the means at our disposal." He added that Türkiye "will always continue to support their noble and honourable resistance."

The song encourages listeners to remain steadfast in their fight for justice: “How do we act? Stroke by stroke. How do we fight? Goal by goal.”

The song also alludes to the propaganda and disinformation produced by Israel, backed by its Western allies, to maintain and justify the war which has claimed over 41,226 Palestinian lives since it began on October 7, 2023.

"Boycott makes us hold our land," it says, referring to the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israeli forces and the potential risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region.

Türkiye's support for Palestine

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish Director of Communications, also reiterated Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestine by sharing the song on his social media.

"Our struggle will continue until Palestine achieves full freedom," Altun stressed in a message alongside the video.

"Türkiye will continue to work to defend the rights of our Palestinian brothers and support them in every field. We will resolutely take every step needed to end Israel's lawless behaviour," he wrote.

AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik, in a social media post, dedicated the song to justice, humanity, honour, dignity, and the rights of babies and women — and most importantly, to Gaza.

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and beyond, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the years-long economic blockade.

Following the start of Israel’s offensive last October, Türkiye escalated its opposition, using various international platforms to call for international solidarity and intervention against Tel Aviv's atrocities.

Ankara also joined a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians. It also suspended bilateral trade with Israel.

Since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began, boycotts of Israeli products have expanded around the world.

