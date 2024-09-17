Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Hernández has issued a stark warning to football authorities, suggesting that players may resort to strike action if the relentless fixture schedule continues.

The 2023 Champions League winners are set to kick off their title defence against Inter Milan on Wednesday, but the expanded 36-team format, featuring eight league matches for each club, has raised concerns about player burnout.

Rodri expressed his frustration with the growing demands on players, stating, "If it keeps this way, we will have no other option."

His comments echo those of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who criticised the lack of player input in scheduling decisions.

Reserved comments

City manager Pep Guardiola was more reserved, however, saying, "We are in our first game, then the second, and we will see what happens in the last games to go through.

"It is not necessary to look now. It's in the future. We will see."

"Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games," Alisson told reporters on Monday.

"Maybe our opinion doesn't matter, but everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody's tired of that," he added.

