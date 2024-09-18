AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Biden urges Sudan rivals to 're-engage' in talks to end stalemate
US president accuses the paramilitary RSF of disproportionately harming Sudanese civilians and the armed of "indiscriminate" bombings.
Biden urges Sudan rivals to 're-engage' in talks to end stalemate
The US has sponsored peace talks for Sudan Geneva despite a no-show by the government’s forces. Photo / Reuters
September 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Sudan's warring parties to re-engage in negotiations to end a war that has been ongoing for more than 17 months.

"We call for all parties to this conflict to end this violence and refrain from fueling it, for the future of Sudan and for all of the Sudanese people," Biden said in a statement.

"I call on the belligerents responsible for Sudanese suffering—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—to pull back their forces, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access, and re-engage in negotiations to end this war."

More than 12,000 people have been killed across Sudan since the war started on April 15, 2023.

Harming civilians

The conflict began when competition between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which had previously shared power after staging a coup, flared into open warfare.

Biden said the RSF's assault is disproportionately harming Sudanese civilians and called on the armed forces to stop "indiscriminate" bombings that are destroying civilian lives and infrastructure.

The US previously determined that the two sides committed war crimes and sanctioned 16 individuals and entities tied to the war.

Biden said the United States will continue to evaluate further atrocity allegations and potential additional sanctions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us