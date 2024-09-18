AFRICA
ECOWAS condemns attacks in  Mali capital
The West Aafrican bloc says its supports any initiative favourable to peace.
This video grab shows a plume of smoke rising in Bamako as shots and detonations were heard. Photo / AFP
September 18, 2024

West African bloc ECOWAS on Wednesday expressed "strong condemnation" of attacks which a day earlier hit the capital of Mali whose junta says it is quitting the regional body.

The Economic Community of West African States said in a statement that it "wishes to reaffirm its condemnation of any terrorist attack which threatens the peace and security of people in the West African region".

It "wants to reiterate its strong commitment in favour of any initiative" favourable to peace, it added.

Bamako was on Tuesday hit by a deadly attack claimed by an Al-Qaeda-linked group. The Malian capital is normally spared the sort of attacks that occur almost daily in some parts of the West African country.

Death toll unknown

Details of the toll from the attack on a military police training centre and airport have not been released.

Mali, ruled by a military junta after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, has since 2012 been ravaged by different factions affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

It broke off ties with regional group ECOWAS in January at the same time as its neighbours Burkina Faso and Niger.

The three military-led countries accuse ECOWAS of having failed to support them in the battle against jihadist insurgents and of being subservient to former colonial power France.

SOURCE:AFP
