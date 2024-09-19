BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Botswana awards license for its first manganese mining project
The project is one of the few battery-grade manganese projects outside China.
Botswana awards license for its first manganese mining project
The Botswana government has emphasized its commitment to sustainable mining practices.  / Photo: Reuters
September 19, 2024

Botswana has granted Giyani Metals its first manganese mining license, the company has announced .

The government granted the license for 15 years in the manganese-rich region of K. Hill, the Giyani Metals said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The next step is production of battery-grade manganese from our demonstration plant, which is under construction in Johannesburg, South A frica,” Giyani Metals’ CEO Charles FitzRoy said in the same statement.

Manganese is a key component in battery production, particularly those used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems.

Giyani's Kgwakwe Hill (K.Hill) project will process manganese oxide material on-site to produce high-purity manganese sulphate, making it one of the few battery-grade manganese projects outside China. The Asian country controls 90% of global high-purity manganese supply.

Sustainable mining

The K. Hill region is located on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, along the Gaborone-Lobatse highway, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city center.

The Botswana government has emphasized its commitment to sustainable mining practices and ensuring that the project benefits local communities.

The global manganese market has grown as countries move toward decarbonization and electric vehicle adoption.

Botswana's economy has historically relied on diamond mining, which has played a pivotal role in the country's development since the precious stones were discovered in the late 1960s.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us