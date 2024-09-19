Botswana has granted Giyani Metals its first manganese mining license, the company has announced .

The government granted the license for 15 years in the manganese-rich region of K. Hill, the Giyani Metals said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The next step is production of battery-grade manganese from our demonstration plant, which is under construction in Johannesburg, South A frica,” Giyani Metals’ CEO Charles FitzRoy said in the same statement.

Manganese is a key component in battery production, particularly those used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems.

Giyani's Kgwakwe Hill (K.Hill) project will process manganese oxide material on-site to produce high-purity manganese sulphate, making it one of the few battery-grade manganese projects outside China. The Asian country controls 90% of global high-purity manganese supply.

Sustainable mining

The K. Hill region is located on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana's capital city, along the Gaborone-Lobatse highway, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city center.

The Botswana government has emphasized its commitment to sustainable mining practices and ensuring that the project benefits local communities.

The global manganese market has grown as countries move toward decarbonization and electric vehicle adoption.

Botswana's economy has historically relied on diamond mining, which has played a pivotal role in the country's development since the precious stones were discovered in the late 1960s.

