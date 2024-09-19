AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Militants kill dozen Niger troops in raids
The militants carried out the attacks on separate regions as the junta government battles a decade-long insurgency in the country.
Militants kill dozen Niger troops in raids
Niger's military has been struggling to contain attacks and ambushes against its soldiers. Photo / Reuters
September 19, 2024

A series of ambushes and explosions across military-run Niger killed at least 12 soldiers and wounded 30 others, the army announced on state-run television Wednesday.

In the first attack, in western Tillaberi region on Sunday, "a horde of criminals who arrived in their hundreds" killed five soldiers and wounded 25 more, according to the army.

The ground and air response killed "more than 100 terrorists", the army said, without giving further details on the attackers.

On Monday, in the restive southwest Diffa region where there are frequent attacks by Boko Haram and the West African branch of the Islamic State group, five patrolling soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device.

New offshoot

A "surgical strike" in retaliation "killed several terrorists" responsible, the army said.

In the latest attack, militants from a new resistance group called the Patriotic Movement for Freedom and Justice (MPLJ) claimed an operation against a military outpost in the Agadez region in the north.

The army said two soldiers were killed and six wounded in Tuesday's attack.

"A pursuit operation was immediately launched to track down the fleeing assailants who were heading for the Libyan border," the army added.

The MPLJ claims to have killed 14 soldiers and two gendarmes in the attack, and to have lost two of its own fighters.

Ousted president

Created in August, the MPLJ is an offshoot of the Patriotic Liberation Front (FPL) armed group, which is fighting the junta for the release of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Democratically elected Bazoum was overthrown in a coup in July 2023 and has since then been held at the presidential palace.

While the military justified its power grab by citing the deteriorating security situation, violence persists.

According to the independent Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, around 1,500 civilians and soldiers in Niger have been killed in jihadist attacks over the past year, compared with 650 between July 2022 and 2023 when Bazoum was in charge.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us