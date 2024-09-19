AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sudan warring generals reaffirm commitment to US-brokered talks
The two rivals continue to trade blame for a failure to bring an end to a conflict.
The US has been brokering talks between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) and his rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Graphics / TRT Afrika / Others
September 19, 2024

Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they are open for peaceful solutions to a war that has been ongoing for more than 17 months, in response to US President Joe Biden's call on warring parties to re-engage in talks.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Wednesday the Sudanese government remains open to all constructive efforts aimed at ending the war, before RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo followed suit with a similar sentiment early on Thursday.

"We reaffirm our commitment to ceasefire negotiations. We believe that the path to peace lies in dialogue, not random violence, and we will continue to engage in peace processes to secure a future free from fear and suffering for all Sudanese civilians," Dagalo said on X.

Trade blame

However, both men traded blame for a failure to bring an end to a conflict that has killed more than 12,000 people and displaced millions since it started in April 2023, accusing each other of committing abuses.

They have not outlined specific steps towards reaching a peaceful solution.

The conflict began when competition between the army and the RSF, which had previously shared power after staging a coup, flared into open warfare.

US-led mediators said last month that they had secured guarantees from both parties at talks in Switzerland to improve access for humanitarian aid, but that the Sudanese army's absence from the discussions had hindered progress.

"We stand ready to work with all international partners in pursuit of a peaceful resolution that alleviates the suffering of our people and sets Sudan on a path towards security, stability, the rule of law, and the democratic transfer of power," Burhan, the army chief, said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
