SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Dinamo Zagreb sack coach after 9-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern
Sandro Perkovic, a member of the coaching staff, has been appointed caretaker manager.
Dinamo Zagreb sack coach after 9-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern
Sergej Jakirovic reacts during the match against Bayern Munich. / Photo: Reuters
September 19, 2024

Dinamo Zagreb manager Sergej Jakirovic left the club by mutual agreement on Thursday, two days after his shell-shocked side's 9-2 defeat at Bayern Munich which set the record for the most goals scored by one team in a Champions League match.

Bayern's Harry Kane netted four times, becoming the highest-scoring English player in European Cup history, with Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara's goals a minor consolation for the Croats in their demolition at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Bosnian Jakirovic, who previously coached HNK Rijeka, was appointed head coach at Dinamo in February 2023.

He led Dinamo to their 25th league title and the Croatian Cup last season. Sandro Perkovic, a member of Jakirovic's coaching staff, has been appointed caretaker manager.

'Difficult moment'

"In such situations, the most important thing is to remain decent, and to put Dinamo’s interests first," the club's President Velimir Zajec said in s statement.

"It’s now up to us to make a quality decision about the new coach during this difficult moment for Dinamo and to get back on the winning track.

“We had a pleasant cooperation, and Jakirovic left an impression on me as a quality individual. I wish him lots of luck in his future career."

Dinamo are third in the domestic league standings with 13 points and visit Slaven Belupo on Saturday. They welcome AS Monaco in their next Champions League game on Oct. 2.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us