Türkiye to double its gas production with floating facility
"This facility will double our current gas production in the Black Sea, increasing from 10 million cubic meters per day in the first phase to 20 million cubic meters," said the country's Energy Minister Bayraktar.
  "This facility will be our production base at sea, " says Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. / Photo: AA  
September 20, 2024

Türkiye has welcomed its first floating gas production facility in western province of Canakkale.

"This facility will double our current production at the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea. It will increase our current production of 10 million cubic metres (per day) in the first phase to 20 million cubic metres, and we will be able to meet the natural gas needs of an additional 4.4 million households from this facility alone, " said the country Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday.

The minister also added, "This facility will be our production base at sea. When we activate this production base, we will reach a total production of 20 million cubic metres in the next 1.5 years, hopefully in 2026, with an additional production of 10 million cubic metres. This will bring us to a situation where we meet 15% of our country's need, whereas today this rate is 7.5-8%. Therefore, it is indeed a very important and historical day for us."

Bayraktar also noted that the facility, which is equivalent in size to three football fields, will be sent to its production site after the necessary operations to activate it, where it will then operate for 20 years with a daily production capacity of 10 to 10.5 million cubic meters of gas.

Towards energy independence

In recent years, Türkiye has announced a significant gas discovery in the Black Sea, revealing estimated reserves of 710 billion cubic meters. Currently, the country's domestic gas production covers approximately 7-8% of the country's natural gas needs, marking a crucial step toward its energy independence and reducing reliance on imports.

The country has also been making consecutive moves to secure its energy future with two major LNG deals this month, reinforcing its ambition to become a regional energy hub.

SOURCE:TRT World
