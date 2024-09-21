Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, asserting that these attacks have proven Türkiye’s concerns about Israel's ambitions to extend conflict throughout the region.

Speaking to the media on Saturday in Istanbul ahead of his departure to New York, Erdogan said that Israel is carrying out attacks like a terrorist group.

“With this attack (pager explosions in Lebanon), Israel demonstrated it has no civilian sensitivities, it can use any means to achieve its hateful ambitions,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his network resort to every kind of provocation in order to implement their radical Zionist ideology, Erdogan said.

The region is now facing an “inexplicably huge crisis,” the Turkish president added.

The president called on the international community, especially Western countries, to “stop watching Israel's heinous actions and take deterrent steps.”

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,250 others, including children and women, were injured as “pagers” and “ICOM” wireless communication devices exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There has been no Israeli comment on the blasts.