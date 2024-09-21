SPORTS
Jackson brace lifts Chelsea to 3-0 win at West Ham
Chelsea retain their second place in the Premier League table after a second straight away win.
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal with Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill.   / Photo: Reuters
September 21, 2024

Nicolas Jackson scored twice to help Chelsea to a second straight away win with a 3-0 victory at London rivals West Ham United on Saturday that suggested new coach Enzo Maresca is getting his huge squad to gel.

Jackson capitalised on poor defending to find the net in the fourth minute when he sped down the wing, cut inside unchallenged and drilled a shot under Alphonse Areola.

Fourteen minutes later the Senegal striker found space between West Ham's defenders to receive a pass from Moises Caicedo and double Chelsea's lead.

Palmer strike

West Ham were 3-0 down little more than a minute into the second half when Jackson teed up Cole Palmer on the break and the England striker fired home from the edge of the box.

Chelsea, who won 1-0 at Bournemouth last Saturday, moved into second place in the Premier League table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures. West Ham, under new coach Julen Lopetegui, are 14th.

SOURCE:Reuters
