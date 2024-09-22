1045 GMT — Gaza death toll climbs to 41,431

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 41,431 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance group, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 40 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,818 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war that began on October 7, 2023.

0500 GMT — Over 100 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel; some hit Haifa

The Israeli military says over 100 rockets have been fired into the country from Lebanon, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa.

Israeli first responders say the early morning barrage on Sunday wounded at least three people near Haifa, damaged buildings and set cars on fire.

Social media users shared images of interceptive missiles fired from northern Israel’s air defence systems in response to the incoming threats, with explosions reported in the air.

Israeli media noted that Hezbollah's recent attack targeted the Ramat David airbase near Haifa.

No statements have been made by Hezbollah about the attacks.

The Israeli army's Home Front Command released new security instructions with gatherings restricted to 30 people in open areas and 300 in closed areas with shelters.

0416 GMT — Deaths surpass 500 in conflict with Israel: Hezbollah

Hezbollah reported that deaths in the conflict with Israel hit 501 since the outbreak of hostilities on October 8, 2023.

The Lebanese group said the number of members killed in the last 24 hours rose to 17 following the demise of Muhammad Hussein Ubeid and Abbas Mahmoud Salih.

2224 GMT — US urges citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options available

The US State Department urged Americans in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial options remain available, as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah flares.

"Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available," the State Department said in an updated advisory.

"At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable," it added.

2229 GMT — Gideon Sa'ar rejects Netanyahu's offer to become Israel's defence minister

Israeli Parliament member Gideon Sa'ar said he will not take the post of defence minister, which was offered to him by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli media reported early this week that Netanyahu was negotiating with Sa'ar, who is the head of the New Hope Party, to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Sa'ar told Netanyahu that he was not interested in succeeding Gallant if he was removed, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

2215 GMT — Nearly 1,000 Palestinian medics killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct 7: Health Ministry

More than 990 Palestinian medics have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7, Palestinian Health Minister Majid Abu Ramadan said.

Abu Ramadan said in a statement that more than 300 health care workers have been arrested, and hospitals destroyed or rendered inoperable in strikes.

He said the Israeli bombardment has forced 130 ambulances out of service. Five Health Ministry personnel were killed early Saturday in an attack on the agency's storage facilities in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Abu Ramadan described the bombing of health care personnel and facilities as part of "a broader pattern of violence by the occupation".

2045 GMT — Thousands march in Rome to protest 'genocide' in Palestine

About 4,000 demonstrators marched through central Rome, calling for an end to "genocide" against Palestinians.

The crowd protested Israel's actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. The protest saw participants carrying Palestinian flags and banners reading "Stop the genocide", while chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Murderer Netanyahu".

Demonstrators also criticised Italy's government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing Rome of complicity in Israel's actions.

2036 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza school 'war crime' under US cover — Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called a deadly Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City a "war crime" under US cover.

At least 22 people, including 13 children and six women, were killed early Saturday when Israeli fighter jets hit a school housing displaced people in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to local authorities.

"These unprecedented crimes in modern history constitute a flagrant violation of all human values and international laws, and an insistence on continuing the brutal genocide in Gaza, with military and political cover provided by the US administration," Hamas said in a statement.

It said the Israeli attacks "place the human conscience and the international system with all its institutions before a moral, humanitarian and legal test, to confront the aggression of the Israeli occupation, stop its crimes, and hold its terrorist leaders accountable".

2032 GMT — Israel closes beaches, restricts gatherings amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah

The Israeli army ordered the closure of beaches and restricted gatherings and educational activities in northern Israel amid escalating tension with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

"Changes have been decided in the defence policy for the home front command in the lower Galilee, upper Galilee, central Galilee, and some settlements in the (occupied Syrian) Golan Heights," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

The area specified by the army spokesman extends from the city of Haifa to the border with Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

2030 GMT — Thousands march in Liverpool to call for total halt of arms sales to Israel

More than 15,000 people held a march in Liverpool to call on the British government to stop arms shipments to Israel.

The crowd gathered as part of the 19th National March for Palestine and proceeded towards the Labour Party conference in solidarity with Palestinians.

Criticising the government's "complicity in Israel's genocide" against the Palestinian people, protesters demanded an end to all arms supplies to Israel.

The next National March for Palestine will be held on October 5 in London, marking one year of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

