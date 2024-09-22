SPORTS
Ten-man Arsenal, Man City draw 2-2 in EPL
Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City on September 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 22, 2024

Ten-man Arsenal drew 2-2 against Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL) at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City were the first to score through an Erling Haaland goal in the 9th minute. That goal saw the Norwegian striker reach 100 goals for City in 105 appearances.

Arsenal pulled level in the 22nd minute through a brilliant strike by defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal then went ahead in the final minutes of the first half through a Gabriel header, from a Bukayo Saka corner delivery.

Arsenal's red card

In the final minutes of added time in the first half, Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card by referee Michael Oliver, therefore leaving Arsenal with ten men on the pitch.

The Gunners' attempts to defend their lead was almost successful, until the dying minutes of stoppage time in the second half, when Manchester City's John Stones fired a shot into the back of Arsenal's net to pull level, and break Arsenal players' hearts.

Following Sunday's outcome, City maintain their top spot at the EPL table with 13 points after five games, ahead of Liverpool (12 points), Aston Villa (12 points), Arsenal (11 points), Chelsea (10 points) and Newcastle (10 points).

Pep Guardiola's men will play away in the EPL on September 28 against Newcastle United, while Mikel Arteta's men will play at home against Leicester City, also on September 28.

