UN Security Council 'no longer fit': SA president
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated calls for reforms at the UN Security Council, saying it is "no longer fit" to address emerging challenges.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is among at least 130 heads of state taking part at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. / Photo: AFP
September 22, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for UN reform on Sunday, stating before the General Assembly that the Security Council is "clearly no longer fit" to address contemporary challenges.

"Placing the fate of the world’s security in the hands of a select few when it is the vast majority who bear the brunt of these threats is unjust, unfair and unsustainable," Ramaphosa said at the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York.

Highlighting ongoing wars, conflicts, and climate change, he stressed that the Security Council’s structure “does not represent all countries” and fails to consider diverse viewpoints.

Ramaphosa described the Pact for the Future, adopted by the General Assembly, as a chance to "reinvigorate the multilateral system" and fulfill promises to reform global governance, including the Security Council and international financial institutions. He also urged support for Africa’s developmental agenda, known as Agenda 2063.

Sustainable peace

He emphasised that the pact "must involve strengthening multilateral action for sustained peace."

"We must pursue the attainment of just and sustainable peace based on international law," said Ramaphosa, whose government took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide over Tel Aviv’s indiscriminate offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza since October 7 last year.

SOURCE:AA
