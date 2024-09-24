TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Israeli PM's statement as an attempt to cover up genocide
Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasises that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are "nothing more than a manifestation of guilt."
Türkiye condemns Israeli PM's statement as an attempt to cover up genocide
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the innocent Palestinian people and all of its friends and allies in the region during this critical time. / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2024

Türkiye has strongly condemned a recent statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on social media regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry described the Israeli remarks as "an effort to cover up the genocide that Israel is committing."

The ministry emphasised that the accusations directed at President Erdogan by Israel are "nothing more than a manifestation of guilt."

The statement also expressed concern over attempts by Israel and its supporters to undermine the credibility of international courts, stating that Türkiye views these efforts with deep concern.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, the ministry warned that those responsible for "genocide and efforts to ignite the entire region" will ultimately face justice in international courts for their actions.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the innocent Palestinian people and all of its friends and allies in the region during this critical time, the statement added.

The statements from Israeli Prime Minister's Office criticised ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan for meeting with Turkish President Erdogan and Palestinian Authority President Abbas, while faulting the ICC for focusing on Israeli leaders fighting a "just war" against "terrorists."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us