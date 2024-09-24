AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria seizes cocaine worth nearly $3m at Lagos airport
Nigerian authorities have seized 19.4kgs of cocaine worth nearly $3 million from a passenger, who had arrived at the Lagos airport on Tuesday.
Nigeria seizes cocaine worth nearly $3m at Lagos airport
Authorities have identified the drug-trafficking suspect as a 48-year-old Nigerian businessman. / Photo: AP
September 24, 2024

Nigerian officials seized 19.4 kilogrammes (42.77 pounds) of cocaine worth 4.66 billion naira ($2.93 million) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from Ethiopia, its anti-drug agency said on Tuesday.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested a 48-year Nigerian businessman, who had been convicted of trafficking last year but paid a fine to avoid jail time, on September 18. He was allegedly carrying 817 wraps of cocaine.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with over 200 million people, has in recent years gone from being a transit point for gangs moving drugs between South America and Europe to a destination.

"The agency will continue to work to disrupt the activities of drug cartels operating in the country," NDLEA chief Mohammed Buba Marwa said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us