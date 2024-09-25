AFRICA
Cholera kills hundreds in Sudan as outbreak surges
Sudanese authorities last month declared cholera an epidemic.
The war has caused a shortage of clean water and basic services / Photo: AA
September 25, 2024

The number of people who lost their lives in a cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly increased to 433.

The total number of infections has risen to 13,922, said a statement by the Health Ministry of the country, where downpour and flooding since June have triggered the outbreak.

Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic on August 12.

As the country is also in the midst of a devastating civil war, the spread of epidemic diseases have made lives more difficult as its health system is not effectively functioning.

Brink of starvation

Meanwhile pregnant women, mothers and newborn babies are dying at a shocking rate in South Darfur region and thousands of malnourished children are on the brink of starvation, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Wednesday.

The health crisis in South Darfur is one of the worst of its kind globally and is being driven by the conflict between military factions that broke out in April last year, MSF said in a report.

"The situation in South Darfur is a snapshot of what is likely unfolding at dreadful proportions across war-torn and isolated areas of Sudan," the report said.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has forced more than 10 million people to flee their homes, left much of the capital city devastated by fighting

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
