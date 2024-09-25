AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Thirteen migrants found dead off Tunisia
Thirteen bodies have been discovered off Tunisia's coast, with authorities suspecting they are of irregular migrants who were attempting to enter Europe.
Thirteen migrants found dead off Tunisia
The International Organization for Migration has said that more than 30,309 migrants have died in the Mediterranean in the past decade. / Photo: AA / Others
September 25, 2024

Thirteen bodies believed to be of Sub-Saharan African migrants have been found off Tunisia's eastern coast, a judicial official told AFP on Wednesday.

The bodies were found on Tuesday and Wednesday off the coastal towns of Salakta and Chebba, said Farid Ben Jha, the spokesperson for the public prosecution in the Monastir and Mahdia governorates.

He added that an investigation has been opened but provided no further details.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya have become key departure points for migrants, often from other countries, who risk perilous Mediterranean Sea journeys in the hopes of reaching better lives in Europe.

Deadly journeys

Each year, tens of thousands of people attempt to make the crossing, with Italy – whose Lampedusa island is only 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Tunisia – often their first port of call.

Since January 1, at least 103 makeshift boats have capsized and 341 bodies have been recovered off Tunisia's coast, according to the interior ministry.

More than 1,300 people died or disappeared last year in shipwrecks off the North African country, according to the Tunisian FTDES rights group.

The International Organization for Migration has said that more than 30,309 migrants have died in the Mediterranean in the past decade, including more than 3,000 last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us