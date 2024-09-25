AFRICA
US to provide $424m aid to Sudan
The United States has given Sudan an additional financial aid of $424 million.
At least 25 million Sudanese people face acute hunger, according to top US diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield. / Photo: AA / Others
September 25, 2024

The United States will give a further $424 million in humanitarian help to the people of Sudan, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced on Wednesday.

War erupted in mid-April last year from a power struggle between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule.

"More than 25 million Sudanese face acute hunger. Many are in famine ... and some 11 million have fled their homes in what has become the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet," Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We must compel the warring parties to accept humanitarian pauses in al-Fashir, Khartoum, and other highly vulnerable areas, eliminate barriers to humanitarian access along all routes, and put down their weapons and come to the negotiating table," she said.

The announcement takes total US funding since the war began to $2 billion, the US mission to the UN said.

SOURCE:Reuters
