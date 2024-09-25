AFRICA
DRC's Tshisekedi calls for Rwanda sanctions
The President of DRC Felix Tshisekedi has called on the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda over allegations that Kigali supports rebel groups in eastern DRC.
Rwanda has repeatedly denied allegations by DRC that it is supporting rebels groups in the troubled eastern part of DRC. / Photo: Reuters
September 25, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has called for sanctions against Rwanda over its alleged support for rebels in the turbulent east of his country.

"The resurgence of the M23 terrorist group, backed by Rwanda, has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Tshisekedi told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"This aggression constitutes a major violation of our national sovereignty. We call on the international community to firmly condemn these actions and to impose targeted sanctions against Rwanda for its destabilising role," he said.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied allegations of backing M23 rebels in the troubled eastern DRC.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
