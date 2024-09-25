The Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has called for sanctions against Rwanda over its alleged support for rebels in the turbulent east of his country.

"The resurgence of the M23 terrorist group, backed by Rwanda, has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis," Tshisekedi told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

"This aggression constitutes a major violation of our national sovereignty. We call on the international community to firmly condemn these actions and to impose targeted sanctions against Rwanda for its destabilising role," he said.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied allegations of backing M23 rebels in the troubled eastern DRC.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.