By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

On the journey home after a hard day's work, the only thing that matters to Jean Ralph Odzaga is how quickly the bus takes him to his destination.

The heat, the congestion, the chatter of co-passengers, the blare of vehicle horns outside – all pale compared to the tiredness that overpowers this construction worker in Gabon's Libreville.

That day was different, almost like an epiphany. Jean was weary, as usual, but the sight of a couple trying to calm the younger two of their three children inside the crowded bus was hard to ignore.

As the two boys, around one and three years of age, bawled incessantly, Jean's eyes were glued to the eldest child. She was a girl of about five. She was quiet and her face was shorn of emotion.

The lady seated next to Jean was seemingly observing the girl just as keenly as him. She let out a sigh before exclaiming, "Poor girl! We are in danger of robbing the kid of her childhood."

Jean was intrigued. "I proceeded to ask the lady what she meant by that," he tells TRT Afrika.

"She theorised that it was possible the little girl wasn't getting the attention she needed since her parents were too involved in caring for the two infants, possibly without any help at home.

She might even be a nanny to her brothers from such a young age." When Jean asked her how she could be so sure that was the case, his co-passenger insisted it was "a possibility".

She then alighted from the bus. Jean understood that day what most people are possibly aware of but don't see it for what it is: the reality of a "stolen childhood".

Widespread malaise

From the Middle Ages to the present day, and from Africa to the rest of the world, children's mental and physical well-being is a topic that has evolved, attracting increasing attention.

The logic of making children aged 5 to 16 toil in workshops or fields was once standard, at least until the end of the 18th century, particularly in the West.

To ensure that all the world's children can enjoy their childhood and have access to education and better care, the UN General Assembly established the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in 1946.

Dr Comlan Kouassi, a psychologist practising in Benin's Cotonou, flags the issue of stolen childhood as a societal anomaly that has a profound impact on the mental development of future adults.

"When we are children, it's the time to have fun, to be dependent on adults. We also need to train and prepare ourselves for adult life. But in many African countries, including Cotonou in my native Benin, many children have to work to support themselves," he tells TRT Afrika.

Some children even have to work to provide for their parents, missing out on what is supposed to be a carefree childhood.

"They are compelled to live as adults. I would term this phenomenon 'child parenting'. Despite being children, they have to seek their daily sustenance," says Dr Kouassi.

Forced adulthood

Jack De Souza, a 17-year-old Togolese, is a hairdresser in Lomé. It's a profession that Jack somewhat reluctantly pursues due to circumstances.

Abandoned by his parents when he was 12, Jack didn't experience a typical childhood. He credits his survival to the Kpa Domeviwo Association's reception centre, which supported him through his early years.

"Even after finding a livelihood through hairdressing, Jack says he feels a void that often overwhelms him.

"Having practically raised myself on the streets following my parents' unexplained rejection, I had to acquire hairdressing skills to support myself. When I see children like me with their parents, I feel empty and deprived. But that's life," he laments.

Social scientists suggest that some children do not experience a typical childhood due to economic or social compulsions. The breakdown of the family structure is considered one of the factors contributing to this phenomenon.

"Voluntary parental abandonment is also common," says Dr Kouassi. "In cases of parental resignation or destitution, some children are forced to beg."

Lurking dangers

According to the Consortium for Street Children, a charity, abandoned children are often exposed to "sexual, physical, or emotional abuse and HIV/AIDS".

Some are lured into crime, and others face mental health challenges. Emmanuel Dogbevi from Ghana did not end up on the streets like Jack from Togo, but he had an equally difficult childhood after his parents separated.

''I grew up with a single mother. There were nine of us, and it was tough," he recalls.

"After finishing elementary school in 1983, at 15, I was asked to find a job. That's why it took me longer to pursue my higher education. I entered university at 31," he tells TRT Afrika.

Emmanuel, now a well-known investigative journalist in Ghana, could be an exception. Stolen childhood is often so damaging that most don't get over it.

Ratified by almost every country in 2002, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child guarantees children seven fundamental rights.

Signatory countries must ensure that every child has a family (biological or otherwise), an education, affection, shelter, leisure, and care.

Unfortunately, most of this is still wishful thinking.

According to UNICEF, in sub-Saharan Africa, demographic growth, extreme poverty, and inadequate social protection measures are the factors behind almost 16.6 million children joining the workforce over the last four years. The total stands at nearly 40 million.

