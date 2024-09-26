AFRICA
Putin holds talks with Equatorial Guinea's Obiang
Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosted Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow on Thursday, when they held bilateral talks.
Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo emphasised that cooperation between his country and Russia should extend beyond resource exploration and mining. / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks on Thursday with Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow.

Putin expressed optimism in the meeting at the Kremlin that the reopening of diplomatic missions would strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

"We have significant potential for developing our bilateral economic ties. We also cooperate in the humanitarian sphere, particularly in training national personnel for your country, and we are ready to continue this work," Putin said in the meeting.

"Additionally, there are promising prospects in the area of military-technical cooperation," he added.

Technology exchange

Mbasogo emphasised that cooperation should extend beyond resource exploration and mining, and highlighted the importance of experience and technology exchange to foster the development of the Central African region.

He underscored Equatorial Guinea's commitment to deepening energy cooperation with Russia and other friendly nations.

"Our country, rich in natural resources such as gas and oil, is open to establishing strategic alliances with willing partners," he said.

Mbasogo also expressed hope for Russia's support in his country's efforts to join the BRICS economic bloc.

