Sahel trio open terror probe against France 24 journalist
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have opened an investigation against a France 24 journalist accused of enabling terrorism.
Prosecutors in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger allege that the France 24 journalist was in communication with the attackers of Mali's capital Bamako on September 17, 2024.       / Photo: Reuters
September 26, 2024

The alliance of three military administrations in West Africa have launched a probe against a journalist working for a French television station for alleged terrorism.

The Specialised Judicial Unit for the fight against Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crime in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger opened the investigation against Wassim Nasr, who works for France 24, suspected of being in collusion with terrorists in the Sahel.

Prosecutors in the three nations claim that since September17 terrorist attack in Mali's capital of Bamako, Nasr has "clearly indicated that he was in contact with the attackers."

At least 150 victims, including trainee paramilitary and police personnel, were killed in the early morning attack on the Faladie Gendarmerie School.

'Communicated in real time'

"Terrorists communicated with him in real time (about) the objectives of their attacks, their positions, the different targets aimed at … and the resulting human and material toll," according to a statement by Malian prosecutor Bocar Amadou Toure.

"These acts are criminally analysed as potentially constituting offences under criminal law," he said. France 24 has denounced the probe.

Mali suspended France-based TV5 Monde earlier this month for three months for not taking into account the version of the Malian army in a broadcast regarding the deaths of at least 15 civilians in drone strikes in the northern Tinzaouatene region.

Burkina Faso also suspended the broadcaster for six months on June 18.

Suspensions

Malian authorities permanently suspended broadcasts of France24 television and RFI radio in 2022.

LCI, another French television channel, was suspended in July for two months.

Meanwhile, Niger has returned to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) after leaving the West African economic bloc ECOWAS, with Defence Minister Badaru Abubakar confirming the return.

The task force was formed by the countries within the Lake Chad Basin to fight terrorism and other transnational crimes.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are members of the Alliance of Sahel States which was formed last September.

Common passport

The three nations withdrew from ECOWAS, which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year.

Since then, the three nations have worked to combat terrorism and integrate in communications and diplomacy and introduced a common passport that allows citizens to travel between their countries.

