AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Africa, partners pledge $314m for mpox fund
African countries and health partners have pledged up to $314 million to a new mpox fund, Africa's CDC said on Thursday.
Africa, partners pledge $314m for mpox fund
DR Congo, the most affected country in Africa, will begin vaccinations in the first week of October 2024. / Photo: AA / Others
September 26, 2024

African countries and health partners pledged up to $314 million to a new mpox fund, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) announced on Thursday.

Jean Kaseya said $129 million will come from the pandemic fund to support 10 countries impacted by mpox, including the Democratic Republic of Con go, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan.

"Our team is working with the pandemic fund team on the way to allocate these resources in the 10 countries approved for support," he said at a virtual news conference.

The funding, created at a meeting of African heads of state earlier this week, is expected to bolster country and regional capacity in critical areas, including disease surveillance, diagnostics, laboratory networks and health workforce while addressing the immediate challenges posed by mpox.

4.4 million doses of vaccine

The continental preparedness and response plan for Africa has a budget of about $600 million.

Kaseya said the US has also committed to provide $500 million to support the continental response plan and one million vaccine doses.

He said Africa has secured 4.4 million vaccine doses against 10 million doses needed to control the disease spread.

A total of 2,910 new cases of mpox, mostly in central and eastern Africa, were recorded in the last week and 16 new deaths, according to the latest data from Africa CDC.

More than 800 deaths

More than 32,000 confirmed cases in 2024 have been recorded on the continent with 840 deaths.

Compared to the same period last year, Kaseya said there has been more than a 194% increase in cases in 15 African nations.

Mpox cases are steadily increasing across all affected countries, Kaseya said, citing contact tracing and low testing capacity among the challenges.

The testing rate on the continent stands at 49.5%, whereby many cases cannot be confirmed.

DRC to start vaccination in October

This week, Kaseya said Africa CDC would deliver available vaccines from the EU to some affected countries like Rwanda, the Central African Republic, South Africa, Burundi and Cameroon.

DR Congo, the most affected country in the region, will begin vaccinations in the first week of October.

"Our objective is to stop this outbreak in the next six months and we need full support from member states and our partners," he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us