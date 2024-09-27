By Esra Karataş Alpay

Türkiye is navigating a complex global landscape by forging a diverse set of alliances. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan laid out in plain words what that means in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.

Despite Türkiye’s ongoing candidacy meetings with the European Union membership, Fidan pointed to a lack of complete integration as a motivational factor for Ankara to explore new partnerships.

“We remain locked at the level of a Customs Union. Had the economic relationship deepened, we might not be exploring alternatives to this extent,” he said, alluding to Türkiye’sinterest in theBRICS bloc.

For over two decades, Türkiye has waited for the EU to admit it as a member. The Turkish leadership has also requested the European bloc to ease visa requirements for its citizens. However, European politicians have failed to fulfil their promises and lagged behind in negotiations.

Professor Ozden Zeynep Oktav of Istanbul Medeniyet University says Türkiye’s interest in BRICS is part of a long-standing strategy to counterbalance Western dominance, particularly given the geopolitical and security challenges Ankara faces.

“The BRICS platform offers more than just economic opportunities—it’s a strategic counterweight,” she tells TRT World.

Oktav highlighted Türkiye’s security concerns in the Middle East, especially regarding US policies that Ankara perceives as antagonistic.

“The US has pursued a revisionist policy in the region by supporting Israel and arming YPG terrorists. Türkiye is essentially being encircled—from the militarisation of Greek islands to defence agreements with Southern Cyprus and the arming of the YPG. In this context, Türkiye’s pivot to BRICS is logical, though it does not signal a break from NATO.”

While Türkiye is not yet a BRICS member, its interest aligns with a broader strategy to diversify economic partnerships.

“If our EU economic ties had evolved into full membership, perhaps we wouldn’t be looking elsewhere,” Suay Nilhan Acikalin, an associate professor and a visiting fellow at Mathias Corvinus Collegium in Hungary, told TRT World.

The slow pace of negotiations with the EU has pushed Türkiye to diversify its partnerships across the globe.

Beyond Europe

Türkiye’s foreign policy has undergone a transformation, increasingly embracing a multidimensional approach.

Acikalin says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is pursuing a “360-degree” strategy, expanding its outreach beyond traditional Western alliances.

“Türkiye is broadening its geopolitical horizon, balancing relationships with both Western and non-Western nations to enhance its diplomatic and economic leverage.”

Türkiye’s interest in BRICS is part of this broader strategy, reflecting a desire to challenge the Western-dominated global order. “Türkiye isn’t just tilting to one side,” Oktav says, “but positioning itself as a bridge across geopolitical divides.”

The diplomatic reach

Fidan also pointed to Türkiye’s wider regional engagements, mentioning its involvement in ASEAN and the Black Sea Economic CooperationOrganisation, among others.

He framed these initiatives as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen Türkiye’s global influence.

Türkiye’s diplomatic clout is also evident in its role as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Mediation remains a top priority for our president,” Fidan reaffirmed, showcasing Türkiye’s ambition to serve as a peacemaker in international crises.

As Russia prepares to host the next BRICS summit in Kazan, Türkiye’s potential membership will likely be on the agenda during Erdoğan’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin, experts say.

This would mark another significant step in Türkiye’s evolving geopolitical strategy, following its dialogue partner status within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), another platform through which Türkiye seeks to extend its influence.

“One of the reasons Türkiye now seeks to join BRICS is to balance the Western alliance and create an alternative to it,” says Medeniyet University’s Oktav.

Türkiye’s ambitions go beyond mere alignment with non-Western powers.

Fidan says that Türkiye’s economic success—driven not by oil or preferential trade deals but by industry, technology, and services—underscores its resilience and determination to remain a key player on the world stage.

Whether through BRICS, SCO, ASEAN or NATO, Türkiye’s goal is to carve out a distinctive role in a multipolar world driven by pragmatism and strategic foresight, experts say.