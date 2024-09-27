AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda confirms first cases of Ebola-like Marburg virus
Marburg is from the same virus family as the one responsible for Ebola and is transmitted to people from fruit bats.
The Marburg virus is spread through contact with bodily fluids of infected people. Photo / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
September 27, 2024

Rwanda has confirmed its first cases of Marburg disease, a viral hemorrhagic fever that can cause death, among some patients, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

It said in a statement that it was investigating to determine the origin of infection, and that those infected had been isolated for treatment.

The ministry did not give exact numbers but said there were few cases.

With a fatality rate of as high as 88%, Marburg is from the same virus family as the one responsible for Ebola and is transmitted to people from fruit bats. It then spreads through contact with bodily fluids of infected people.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache vomiting, muscle aches and stomach aches, the ministry said.

Neighbouring Tanzania had cases of Marburg in 2023, while Uganda had similar ones in 2017.

SOURCE:Reuters
