Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attacks in Palestine and Lebanon.

"With Israeli aggression unbounded, Lebanon on target, we are now in uncharted waters," Fidan said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. "Intense bombing continues unabated, without distinction of civilians and military targets."

His remarks came after the Israeli army carried out a heavy and unprecedented airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb area and claimed to have attacked the main headquarters of the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

The Security Council should take up its "essential task," he stressed. "I urge all of you to stop this war and Israeli aggression."

"Today, we are confronted with a blade, sharp turning point ... our so valued rules-based order is in shambles.

"This erosion is getting irreversible with each passing day. Wisdom calls...to stop this barbaric war in Gaza before it expands to the West Bank, Lebanon and beyond," said Fidan.

Immediate cease-fire deal

The minister criticised international actors who "show no reflexes whatsoever to take conclusive action" although they have the leverage to alter "this horrific cause."

Fidan demanded an immediate cease-fire deal in Gaza and said Netanyahu has "consistently evaded such a deal from unfolding."

Fidan said Netanyahu will continue his "genocidal acts" until the international community, especially the Security Council, puts "real pressure" on Israel to stop, and stressed that the Council "regrettably" failed to make sure Israel implements its resolutions.

"Only" peace will ensure the security of Israel and that peace will come "only" through a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"The political or individual interests of Netanyahu and his fundamentalist partners should not endanger regional stability and international order," he added.

Türkiye strongly supports a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Let us work all together for a just and lasting peace. This is our call to the Security Council," added Fidan.

