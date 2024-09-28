WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
A source close to Hezbollah said that Nasrallah was "fine," while another source reported that contact with him has been "lost" since Friday night.
Israel claims Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
People stand near a picture of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Mohamed Chalbi, after hand-held radios and pagers used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon, in Kfar Melki, Lebanon September 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2024

Israel's military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut strike.

Earlier, Israel said it was attacking the group's headquarters and weapons facilities in the Lebanese capital.

Israeli and US media had reported that Nasrallah was the target of the strikes on Friday night. However, a source close to Hezbollah said he was "fine".

The blasts that rocked southern Beirut were the fiercest to hit the group's stronghold since Israel and Hezbollah last went to war in 2006.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us