SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Man City held at Newcastle in 1-1 draw
The defending champions drop points for the second straight weekend.
Man City held at Newcastle in 1-1 draw
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed chance.   / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2024

Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City took the lead 35 minutes in when winger Jack Grealish found Josko Gvardiol with a pass and the full back skilfully turned Dan Burn before firing in at the bottom corner.

Newcastle struck back in the 58th minute when Anthony Gordon went one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson, who conceded a penalty when he tripped him. The England international scored from the spot to level the game at 1-1.

City stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to play their games, while Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us