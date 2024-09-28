Leandro Trossard erased the memory of his red card last week by scoring twice as Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead at home to Leicester City but struck twice in stoppage time for a 4-2 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

When the Belgian's cool finish made it 2-0 to the hosts in first-half stoppage time it seemed Arsenal might even win by a big enough margin to replace Manchester City as leaders.

But James Justin's double stunned the hosts early in the second half as Leicester, almos t non-existent in the opening period, somehow found themselves back at 2-2.

Arsenal peppered the visitors' goal in search of a winner and winless Leicester's rearguard eventually cracked as Trossard got on the end of Bukayo Saka's cross to make it 3-2 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Last kick

Kai Havertz then added a fourth with virtually the last kick of the game as Arsenal moved level with City on 14 points from six games after Pep Guardiola's side drew at Newcastle United earlier.

While it was not the best Arsenal display it was the ideal statement after being denied victory at City by a last-gasp equaliser after playing the entire second half with 10 men following the red card for Trossard.

Even better news for the Gunners was the sight of Gabriel Martinelli back in form after a lean spell.

'Deserved win'

His angled finish to put Arsenal in front after 20 minutes was his first goal for the club since March and he then set up Trossard's goal just before halftime.

"I'm really happy with the performance, I think we deserved the win," the Brazilian said.

"We played really well, we suffered a bit. We didn't deserve to suffer that much but we won the game and this is the most important thing."

