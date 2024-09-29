AFRICA
South Africa condemns Israel's attacks on  Lebanon as 'deeply troubling'
South Africa calls for ceasefire to ‘prevent regional military conflagration’.
Israeli army's attack in Khiam town of Nabatieh in Lebanon. Photo: AA / AA
September 29, 2024

South Africa has called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel began extended airstrikes this week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands of civilians.

Pretoria expressed concern regarding the recent escalation of "extrajudicial killings," most notably the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders in Lebanon.

"The scale of injuries caused by Israel’s indiscriminate explosions is deeply troubling and warrants strong condemnation from the international community," South Africa's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

‘‘Such attacks on civilians constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law,’’ it said, adding that "these actions serve to exacerbate an already tense situation in the Middle East and appear to be aimed at undermining international peace efforts in the region."

Devastating consequences

‘‘We stand in solidarity with the Government of Lebanon during this challenging time and express our support in the aftermath of these ongoing attacks,’’ said the ministry.

South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice last year, accusing it of committing acts of genocide during its ongoing military campaign in Gaza, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

South Africa called for the perpetrators of these "premeditated crimes" in Lebanon to be held accountable through an "international, transparent investigation."

"South Africa urgently calls for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to international law to prevent a major regional military conflagration, which would have devastating consequences for all countries involved," the readout said.

SOURCE:AA
