Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concerns over Israel's expanding military actions, warning that Israel "will not stop after Gaza and will also move into Lebanon."

The Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu desire to escalate the conflict across the region, Fidan said in an exclusive interview with TRT Haber.

The foreign minister also expressed alarm at Israel's actions potentially dragging its allies into a wider conflict, stating that "Israel is drawing both itself and its allies into a major conflict."

He criticised the extent of US support for Israel, describing it as troubling that "all of the US' power is at Israel's disposal."

Constructive, peace-oriented approach

Fidan further underscored the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the Gaza Contact Group to bring this issue to the forefront.

He also reiterated the ineffectiveness of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the UN system has failed to take effective action.

Despite the escalating tensions, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to a constructive, peace-oriented approach in the region, emphasising the importance of President Erdogan's diplomatic stance.

At least 11 people were killed and 108 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since Friday, bringing death toll since September 16 to 1,030 with 6,352 injuries, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 200,000 have been displaced inside Lebanon because of Israeli airstrikes, the UN high commissioner for refugees said.

