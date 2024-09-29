Sunday, September 29, 2024

1225 GMT — Gaza death climbs to 41,595

The Israeli army killed nine more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 41,595 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 96,251 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed nine people and injured 41 others in the last 24 hours," the ministry said, adding: "Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."

0700 GMT — Drone intercepted over Red Sea; rockets land in northern Israel

The Israeli army claimed that one of its navy missile ships intercepted a drone approaching Israel's territory in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “Saar 4.5 missile ship successfully neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) outside Israel’s borders in the Red Sea.”

There was no further details on the origin of the drone or whether it was armed.

0637 GMT — 5 rockets fired from Lebanon land in northern Israel

Five rockets launched from Lebanon landed in open areas near Lake Tiberias (the Sea of Galilee) in northern Israel, with no reports of casualties or damage, according to a report by daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli newspaper stated that rocket alert sirens were activated in the city of Tiberias and the southern Golan Heights, prompting residents to take cover.

The rockets ultimately fell in open, uninh abited areas, it added.

The Israeli army has not confirmed this latest rocket attack so far.

0620 GMT — 11 killed in Israeli air strike on northeastern Lebanon amid escalation

At least 11 people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in the town of Ain in the Bekaa Valley in northeastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that six bodies were recovered from the rubble following the air strike, while rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve five more victims.

The air strike targeted a residential home in Ain, a town near Hermel, a region that has seen increased military activity amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

0610 GMT — 'Continued retribution' in Middle East will not bring peace, warns Australia

Australia on Sunday warned that "continued retribution" in the Middle East will not bring peace to the region, fearing that violence in Lebanon could escalate.

In an interview with Sky News, Canberra's top diplomat Penny Wong said she was concerned about escalating violence in Lebanon.

0545 GMT — 4 people killed in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a civil defence center operated by the Islamic Scout Association in the town of Tayr Debba in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s official news agency.

The Israeli army also carried out intense air strikes on Tyre, the southern towns of Kfarchouba and Kfar Kila, as well as Hermel and its surrounding areas in eastern Lebanon, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

2020 GMT — Israel kills 33, wounds nearly 200 in Lebanon

At least 33 people were killed and 195 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run Health Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli warplanes continued airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting Chya h, Borj al-Barajneh and parts of the Lylaki, as well as several towns in the south.

2149 GMT — Russia urges Israel to abandon 'essentially terrorist methods of settling political scores'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Israel to abandon "essentially terrorist methods of settling political scores."

"Apparently, Israel wants to create a reason for the US to get involved in this war. And in order to create this reason, it has been provoking both Iran and Hezbollah. In this situation, Iranian leadership is behaving extremely responsibly," he said. "I don't think this is the right course, I am convinced that the bloodshed must be stopped."

Asked about Israel's willingness to implement UN Security Council resolutions, Lavrov said: "I do not see Israel's desire to carry out any peace plans."

2124 GMT — 'Might cannot replace justice': China demands independent Palestinian state in UN address

China reiterated its demand for an independent state of Palestine as it told the UN that powerful nations cannot replace justice through their strength.

Palestine is the "biggest wound" to human conscience, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 79th session of the General Assembly in New York.

"But might cannot replace justice," he said, while noting the war in besieged Gaza was causing more casualties each day, and fighting has started again in Lebanon.

"Palestine's long-held aspiration to establish an independent state should not be shunned anymore, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people should not be ignored anymore," said the Chinese foreign minister.

2116 GMT — Biden says 'it's time for ceasefire' in Lebanon

Asked by reporters if an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon was inevitable, US President Joe Biden said that it was time for a ceasefire.

"It's time for a ceasefire," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Commenting on Hassan Nasrallah's killing, he said it was a "measure of justice."

2107 GMT — Indonesia demands global action on Palestinian rights

Indonesia highlighted its commitment to global issues, particularly the plight of Palestinians.

"Indonesia cannot, I repeat, cannot sit back and relax seeing the injustice that continues to be committed against the people of Palestine," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in her final address to the UN General Assembly.

She demanded international action against Israel's military actions, urging nations to recognise Palestine.

"The recognition of Palestine today is an investment that will yield a more peaceful, just, and human world tomorrow," she said, and announced Indonesia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for 2029 - 2030.

2056 GMT — Egypt signals full support for Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi informed Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Cairo's support for Beirut and directed the immediate deployment of aid during a telephone call, according to the Egyptian presidency.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's "full support for Lebanon and confirmed standing by its side during these critical circumstances, and rejecting attempts to jeopardise its security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity, stressing the need for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza," he said in a statement.

The Egyptian president "gave directives for the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon, in solidarity with its people, and affirmed Egypt's continued support for Lebanon at all levels."

