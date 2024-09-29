BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Suez Canal revenue down by $6b: Egypt's Sisi
Revenue earned from the Suez Canal has decreased by $6 billion in recent times over tensions in the Middle East, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday.
The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. / Photo: AP
September 29, 2024

Egypt has lost $6 billion in Suez Canal revenue due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday.

Speaking during a police graduation ceremony, Sisi said revenue of the international waterway had plummeted by 50 to 60% over the past eight months.

"We are keen on managing our affairs in a way that preserves our country and maintains stability in the region as much as possible, without getting involved in events that could affect security," Sisi stressed.

The Egyptian leader warned that the current regional tensions could lead to an expansion of the conflict.

Israeli attacks on Gaza

Regional tensions have escalated over Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The Suez Canal, a vital artery for global trade, is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

It is one of Egypt's main sources of foreign currency.

SOURCE:AA
