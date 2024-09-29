AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Nigeria braces for fresh protests on October 1
A section of Nigerians have vowed to hold protests on October 1, citing the government's alleged failure to address their demands on cost of living.
Nigeria braces for fresh protests on October 1
Nigerians held economic hardship protests in early August 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 29, 2024

A section of Nigerians have declared their intention to hold protests on Tuesday, October 1, when the West African nation will be celebrating its 64th independence anniversary.

The protest organisers say the demonstrations, dubbed #FearlessOctober1, will be held across the country to push for the reinstatement of fuel subsidy, and also address other public concerns.

Juwon Sanyaolu, the national coordinator of a Nigerian youth movement, said on Sunday that police have been informed about the planned protests as required by law.

"We have written to the inspector-general of police informing him of our protest locations," Sanyaolu said, as quoted by Nigeria's Punch newspaper.

Police deployed

The organisers of the protests say they will convene at the Eagle Square in the capital Abuja, and at Ikeja Underbridge in the commercial city Lagos.

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of police officers to strategic state facilities to protect them against possible destruction.

Egbetokun has also urged planners of the protests to rescind their decision.

The organisers of the demonstrations say their previous pleas to the government on easing economic hardship went unheeded, therefore occasioning the fresh wave of street action.

Cost of living crisis

Nigeria is currently grappling with a cost of living crisis wrought by inflation, a relatively week naira, and removal of fuel subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration's economic policies, saying they will soon bear fruit.

According to the United Nations, at least 25 million Nigerians face a hunger crisis.

Insecurity also remains a major challenge for the government of President Tinubu, with kidnap-for-ransom and insurgent attacks increasing in prevalence.

Deadly protests

During the recent protests held in Nigeria in early August, at least 13 people were killed. Amnesty International estimated the death toll to be higher than 21.

Hundreds of people were arrested during the demonstrations, with most of them now facing court action.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us