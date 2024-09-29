A section of Nigerians have declared their intention to hold protests on Tuesday, October 1, when the West African nation will be celebrating its 64th independence anniversary.

The protest organisers say the demonstrations, dubbed #FearlessOctober1, will be held across the country to push for the reinstatement of fuel subsidy, and also address other public concerns.

Juwon Sanyaolu, the national coordinator of a Nigerian youth movement, said on Sunday that police have been informed about the planned protests as required by law.

"We have written to the inspector-general of police informing him of our protest locations," Sanyaolu said, as quoted by Nigeria's Punch newspaper.

Police deployed

The organisers of the protests say they will convene at the Eagle Square in the capital Abuja, and at Ikeja Underbridge in the commercial city Lagos.

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the deployment of police officers to strategic state facilities to protect them against possible destruction.

Egbetokun has also urged planners of the protests to rescind their decision.

The organisers of the demonstrations say their previous pleas to the government on easing economic hardship went unheeded, therefore occasioning the fresh wave of street action.

Cost of living crisis

Nigeria is currently grappling with a cost of living crisis wrought by inflation, a relatively week naira, and removal of fuel subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration's economic policies, saying they will soon bear fruit.

According to the United Nations, at least 25 million Nigerians face a hunger crisis.

Insecurity also remains a major challenge for the government of President Tinubu, with kidnap-for-ransom and insurgent attacks increasing in prevalence.

Deadly protests

During the recent protests held in Nigeria in early August, at least 13 people were killed. Amnesty International estimated the death toll to be higher than 21.

Hundreds of people were arrested during the demonstrations, with most of them now facing court action.

