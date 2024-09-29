Tottenham Hotspur shocked Manchester United with 3-0 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League week 6 game on Sunday.

Brennan Johnson's goal from very close range brought an early lead to the visitors in the third minute at Old Trafford.

United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes was sent-off with a red card in the 42nd minute and the first half ended 1-0.

Spurs's Dejan Kulusevski's shot to the bottom left corner made it 2-0 for Tottenham in the first minutes of the second half.

United now sit 12th

Dominic Solanke's goal from a close range in the 77th minute, following Pape Sarr's corner kick, declared the final score of 3-0.

Tottenham climbed to the eighth spot with 10 points, while Manchester United are at the 12th spot with seven points in the Premier League standings.

