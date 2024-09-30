AFRICA
Rwanda confirms first Marburg virus death
Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease, according to WHO.
Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats. / Photo: Reuters
September 30, 2024

Rwanda reported its first deaths from an outbreak of Marburg virus, as eight people died from the virus, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday night.

As of Sept. 29, 26 virus cases have been registered in the East African nation, the ministry said on X.

“People can continue with their daily activities - there is no ban on any activity as part of the Marburg prevention measures. People sho uld not panic as we have identified all the hotspots of the disease and are taking appropriate action,” Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said on X.

Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces, and materials.

SOURCE:AA
