NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 due to brain cancer, the NBA announced on Monday.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core," he said.

'Positive impact on communities'

"He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa."

Silver also said he had the privilege of travelling the world with Dikembe, witnessing firsthand how his "generosity" and "compassion" truly uplifted those in need.

Mutombo enjoyed an impressive 18-season NBA career, playing for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-2009 season.

He was named the league's top defensive player four times, received three All-NBA selections, and played in eight All-Star Games.

No. 55 jersey retired

Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, Mutombo over the course of his career averaged 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

His No. 55 jersey has been retired by both the Nuggets and the Hawks.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.