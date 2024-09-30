SPORTS
Eto'o banned from Cameroon matches for six months
FIFA has banned Cameroon football federation chief Samuel Eto'o from attending his country's football matches for six months over "offensive behaviour" and "misconduct."
Samuel Eto'o has been the president of Cameroon's football federation since 2021. / Photo: AFP
September 30, 2024

Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) chief Samuel Eto'o has been banned from attending the national team's matches for six months after violating FIFA's disciplinary regulations, football's governing body said on Monday.

The former Barcelona striker has been president of Fecafoot since 2021 and will now be barred from all men's and women's games across various age groups.

"The sanction was imposed in connection with the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup round-of-16 match between Brazil and Cameroon played in Bogota, Colombia, on September 11, 2024," FIFA said in a statement.

Details regarding the incidents were not disclosed by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

'Offensive behaviour'

The statement said Eto'o was deemed guilty of "offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play," as well as "misconduct" involving officials.

The ban follows a fine imposed on the 43-year-old by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) less than three months ago, stemming from an inquiry into purported breaches of its ethical and integrity standards.

SOURCE:Reuters
