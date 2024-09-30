TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan calls for global action on Gaza
With Türkiye continuing to provide humanitarian aid, Erdogan reaffirmed his nation’s role in supporting regional peace efforts and called for a global stance against oppression.
Erdogan highlighted that supporting Palestine and Lebanon is not only a moral responsibility for Muslims but a stand for humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye had delivered 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, with plans to continue providing assistance as long as security conditions allow.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

"The Islamic world must have the strongest response to the oppression in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon. As Muslims, it is our duty to lead the world in curbing this cruelty," Erdogan said, urging Muslim nations to unite against the injustices faced by Palestinians and Lebanese.

Erdogan highlighted that supporting Palestine and Lebanon is not only a moral responsibility for Muslims but a stand for humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs. "Today, standing up for Palestine and Lebanon means standing up for all of humanity," he said.

In his remarks, Erdogan condemned the actions of what he described as a "handful of radical Zionists" whose hatred and violence are destabilising the region and threatening global peace. "Blinded by blood and hatred, they are setting the region and the entire world on fire. We will never consent to this cruelty and barbarism," he declared.

The Turkish president also called on the United Nations General Assembly to take immediate action, referencing the 1950 'Uniting for Peace' resolution, which enabled the use of force in conflict zones. Erdogan urged the assembly to recommend similar measures for Gaza to halt the violence and protect civilians.

SOURCE:TRT World
