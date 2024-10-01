Burkina Faso and Niger top diplomats took stand on Monday at the UN General Assembly's 79th session, demanding ceasefire in Lebanon.

The diplomats welcomed the participation of Palestine in the session, emphasizing its significance.

Bakary Yaou Sangare, Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed hope that it marks a step toward “the advent of a free, independent, and sovereign Palestinian state, living in peace with its neighbors and within its 1967 borders.”

Niger and Burkina Faso reaffirmed their support to the Palestinian cause, saying only a two-state solution could end the cycle of violence and guarantee peace and security in the region.

The Niger minister and Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, Burkina Faso’s minister of foreign affairs, also deplored the situation in Lebanon and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Stigmatising military

Concerning the fight against terrorism in the Sahel, the diplomat from Burkina Faso deplored a vast and virulent campaign of denigration and stigmatisation against security forces whom they accuse of violating human rights without proof.

Burkina Faso top diplomat stated that “nearly 70% of the territory is now under state control compared to 40% in 2022”.

This has enabled the resettlement of displaced populations and the reopening of schools.

In less than two years, the reconquest actions have enabled more than 700,000 people to return to their villages, and nearly 1,500 schools to reopen, he added.

