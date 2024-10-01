Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returned to training on Tuesday ahead of his side's Champions League trip to Aston Villa after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend.

Kane, who has a history of ankle problems, was replaced in the closing minutes of Saturday's home 1-1 draw with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The England captain took to the pitch on Tuesday at Bayern's Saebener Strasse training ground for the first 15 minutes of the session open to the media.

Bayern said on Sunday the club's medical team was encouraged by exam results and that Kane was undergoing "intensive treatment".

Group leader

Six-time European champions Bayern are top of the Champions League table after steamrolling Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in their opener, in which Kane scored four goals including three penalties.

He has scored 10 goals in seven games in all competitions for Bayern this season.

Villa, who beat Bayern to lift the European Cup in 1982 in Rotterdam, are returning to Europe's premier competition for the first time in 41 years.

They opened their campaign with a 3-0 win at Young Boys.