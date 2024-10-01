AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Tunisia presidential candidate jailed for 12 years
Tunisian presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for "falsifying" election nomination signatures.
Tunisia presidential candidate jailed for 12 years
Tunisia's Ayachi Zammel, who was little-known to the general public before his presidential bid, was arrested on September 2, 2024 on suspicion of forging endorsements. / Photo: AA / Others
October 1, 2024

Tunisian politician Ayachi Zammel, a candidate in the North African country's October 6 presidential election, has been sentenced to 12 years in jail, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

"The court in Tunis sentenced Ayachi Zammel to 12 years in prison in four cases" related to voter endorsements, lawyer Abdessater Messoudi told AFP.

Messoudi said the 43-year-old "remains a candidate in the election" on Sunday.

The frontrunner is incumbent President Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019 and later dissolved parliament, replacing it with a legislature with limited powers.

Six-month sentence

Last Wednesday, a Jendouba court handed down a six-month jail sentence to Zammel for "falsification of documents", adding to a 20-month term the same court imposed on September 18.

Zammel, who was little-known to the general public before his presidential bid, was arrested on September 2 on suspicion of forging endorsements.

He was released on September 6, but was almost immediately rearrested on similar accusations.

A total of 37 separate prosecutions have been launched against him nationwide on similar charges, his lawyer said.

At least 10,000 signatures

He is accused of breaking the rules on endorsements, which experts say can be difficult to obtain.

In order to stand in the election, a prospective candidate needs 10,000 signatures from registered voters, or those of 10 parliamentarians or of 40 elected local officials.

Former lawmaker Zammel heads a small liberal party, and had been one of just two candidates approved by Tunisia's electoral authority ISIE to challenge Saied for the top post.

His September 2 arrest came on the same day his candidacy was confirmed by ISIE.

Selection process criticised

Ahead of the vote, ISIE had rejected the bids of some 14 hopefuls.

It eventually presented a final list of just three candidates – Saied, 66, former parliamentarian Zouhair Maghzaoui, 59, and businessman Zammel.

The candidate selection process has been criticised both in Tunisia and internationally in the run-up to Sunday's presidential election.

Human Rights Watch accused ISIE of skewing the ballot in favour of Saied, with at least eight prospective candidates prosecuted, convicted or imprisoned in the run-up to the election.

'Mockery' of election rights

"Holding elections amid such repression makes a mockery of Tunisians' right to participate in free and fair elections," said the New York-based advocacy group.

The final ISIE list of three candidates in the presidential election excluded three other hopefuls, despite court rulings granting them appeals after their initial rejection by the electoral body.

These were Imed Daimi, an adviser to former President Moncef Marzouki, former minister Mondher Zenaidi and opposition party leader Abdellatif Mekki.

Experts say they had a chance of winning against Saied.

'Bureaucratic obstacles'

Prospective candidates had also complained of bureaucratic obstacles such as obtaining the required paperwork to enable them to put their names forward in the election.

The European Union has said Zammel's arrest and the exclusion of the three candidates demonstrated "a continued limitation of the democratic space" in Tunisia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us