Iran warns of 'crushing attacks' if Israel retaliates
Iran has launched several missiles at Israel in what it terms a retaliation over the assassinations of the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.
The attack started around 8.15pm local time (1645GMT) on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2024

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between two regional arch-rivals.

The attack started around 8.15pm local time (1645GMT) on Tuesday. Iranian media said at least 400 missiles had been launched so far.

In a preliminary statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC Commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran last month. Nasrallah was assassinated in Beirut on Friday along with Nilforoshan.

'Crushing attacks'

The guard corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more "crushing attacks."

It further said the attack was being carried out with the support of the army and the Defence Ministry.

Iran's UN mission later issued a statement affirming that the missile strikes were "Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response" to the killings, emphasising that this action had "been duly carried out."

Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Tel Aviv since the assassination of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital on Aug. 1. Iran had blamed it on Israel and vowed a stern response.

Condemnation

The assassination of Nasrallah, a key ally of Iran, in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut was followed by strong condemnation from Iran's top leadership.

It is not yet known whether the missiles fired towards Israel struck their targets and if there are any casualties or damages.

SOURCE:AA
