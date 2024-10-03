The West African countries of Burkina Faso and Niger have banned a French TV show for “stigmatizing” African women as well as being “contrary to the values and customs” of the two nations.

This move is in line with recent moves by the countries – both of them former French colonial holdings – banning several French media outlets.

A statement by the Superior Council of Communication of Niger’s military administration said French broadcaster Canal has been ordered to “no longer broadcast or rebroadcast” season three of the series The Bachelor.

The show is “stigmatizing nature for African women, non-protective of youth, and contrary to the values and to the customs of the country,” the statement said.

Sahel alliance

Niger ordered the ban on Wednesday.

Along with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are members of the Alliance of Sahel States, formed last September.

The three nations withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year.

Since then, the three nations have worked together to combat terrorism and integrate in areas such as a single passport, communications, and diplomacy.

